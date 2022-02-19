Actress Lindsey Pearlman found dead after being reported missing

28 Days of Heart
Actress Lindsey Pearlman was found dead days after she was reported missing.
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 7:06 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
(CNN) - A missing actress has been found dead in Los Angeles.

Lindsey Pearlman was last seen Sunday.

The 43-year-old was reported missing Wednesday after not returning home.

Her friends and family asked the public to help search for her.

LAPD officers responding to a call on Friday found her body in the Hollywood Hills.

On Instagram, her husband Vance Smith thanked everyone for their love and support.

A cause of death remains under investigation.

Pearlman is best known for roles on “General Hospital,” “American Housewife,” and “Chicago Justice.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

