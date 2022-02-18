WLBT’s Things To Know 2/18/2022: WWII soldier, water crisis, building collapses, Senate meeting

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Family of South Mississippi WWII soldier grateful to finally have closure 80 years later

Ladner was killed in the initial assault. He was reportedly buried 26 yards west of the road the unit was blockading. (The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency)

The family of a South Mississippi soldier who has been missing for 80 years finally has closure and the chance to say goodbye to their loved. In the fall of 1942, Army Pvt. Andrew J. Ladner was assigned to the 126th Infantry Regiment, 32nd Infantry Division. World War II was underway and Ladner was deployed to the South Pacific more than 8,000 miles from home. The soldier’s niece Voetress Ladner Breazeale was just 12 when her uncle went off to war. Before he left, he told her he was coming home but he never did. Ladner was killed in the initial assault but his remains were never recovered. Read the full story here.

2. 2 people severely injured after building collapses in Macon, Mississippi

Two people are in the hospital with severe injuries after a building collapsed on them. Macon Police Chief Davine Beck said the individuals were in the Macon City Drugstore when the wall caved in around 5 p.m. Thursday. Both victims were taken to the hospital for treatment. Their condition is unknown at this time. The structure next to the drugstore underwent demolition just a few days ago. Beck says it’s possible the remaining parts of the building fell and that’s what led to the collapse of the City Drugstore. “I heard and saw the wall start shaking and completely shaking, like it was thundering outside, and I took off running through the back door,” said Layla Franks, who made it out just before the building collapsed. “Employees are going through and I just ran as fast as I could back there.” “We’re just blessed it happened at the time it happened. If it happened a little bit earlier, it’s no telling how many people would’ve gotten trapped or possibly hurt bad,” said Chief Beck. The incident remains under investigation.

3. Senate Medicaid committee holds hearing on managed-care proposal

Mississippi’s Division of Medicaid could be forced into some changes on who it contracts with if a bill passes at the State Capitol. It was a standing room only Senate Medicaid hearing Thursday morning. At the center of the discussion is House Bill 658. More specifically, the amended version that has already passed the House. “I am doing away with doing business with a company who took $55 million, or our money that was supposed to be spent on the poor, the sick, the elderly, the mentally ill, the disabled,” said Rep. Becky Currie on the House floor. Read the full story here.

4. Jackson faces ‘uphill battle’ in getting the state to help fund water and sewer repairs

During a mayoral debate at the height of last year’s water crisis, Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba lashed out at Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann for what he said was an effort to extort the capital city. “We had a conversation that lasted for about an hour and a half, and he asked everyone to leave the room only to say, ‘Mayor, I need you to give me my airport and I look at it for about $30 million,” Lumumba said. “Not only am I supposed to be dumb, (but) I’m also supposed to be cheap.” The mayor didn’t say when that conversation took place, but his comments underscored what has been a long-standing adversarial relationship between the state’s largest city and state government, and one that some say has prevented Jackson from getting the help it needs to fix its crumbling water and sewer infrastructure. This year, the city is again faced with the uphill battle of getting lawmakers to help, even as the state has more than $3 billion in unencumbered federal funds and budget surpluses it could draw from. Read the full story here.

