Whiskey Myers coming to Brandon Amphitheater

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Southern rockers Whiskey Myers are taking their tour to Brandon this summer.

The band is set to play at the Brandon Amphitheater on Saturday, June 18, at 7 p.m.

They’ll be joined by 49 Winchester and Shane Smith & The Saints.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, February 24, at 10 a.m.

