Velma Jackson High School transitions to virtual learning Fri. due to power outage

(Pexels)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 6:16 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - The power outage from Thursday’s storms continues at Velma Jackson High School.

VJHS will transition to distance learning on Friday, February 18, school officials say.

All other Madison County School campuses will operate as usual with in-person learning.

