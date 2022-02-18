Thursday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Showers and storms will wind down this evening with much colder weather arriving by morning. Lows will be in the lower 30s with windy conditions making it feel more like 20 degrees. Friday will be a blustery and cold day with partly sunny skies and highs in the lower 50s. The weekend will be near freezing in the morning with sunny skies during the day and highs in the 60s. Rain returns next week, but not so much the severe weather part. Rain is more likely and we could wind up with an inch or two likely and maybe even more. Highs will be in the 70s next week and lows in the 40s and 50s. Average high is 60 this time of year and the average low is 40. Westerly wind at 15mph tonight and northerly at 15mph Friday. Sunrise is 6:40am adn the sunset is 5:49pm.

