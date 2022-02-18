28 Days of Heart
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Thursday Night Weather Forecast

WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
By Dave Roberts
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 6:10 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Showers and storms will wind down this evening with much colder weather arriving by morning.  Lows will be in the lower 30s with windy conditions making it feel more like 20 degrees.  Friday will be a blustery and cold day with partly sunny skies and highs in the lower 50s.  The weekend will be near freezing in the morning with sunny skies during the day and highs in the 60s.  Rain returns next week, but not so much the severe weather part.  Rain is more likely and we could wind up with an inch or two likely and maybe even more.  Highs will be in the 70s next week and lows in the 40s and 50s.  Average high is 60 this time of year and the average low is 40.  Westerly wind at 15mph tonight and northerly at 15mph Friday.  Sunrise is 6:40am adn the sunset is 5:49pm.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version

Most Read

Jackson Public School District
Local students mourn loss of high schooler
Jackson Police Department
JPD investigating homicide after body dumped
LIST: School closures, early dismissals Thurs. due to severe weather threat
Mississippi teen who whipped out gun during high school fight faces felony charge
Mississippi teen who whipped out gun during high school fight faces felony charge
Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Cell phone video shows moments before and after woman jumped from cruise ship

Latest News

Tornado Watch
Tornado watch in effect for much of Mississippi
Power lines
Thousands of Mississippians without power due to inclement weather
First Alert Forecast
ALERT DAY: strong to severe storms possible Thursday
5 reminders to prepare you for severe weather
5 reminders to prepare for severe weather