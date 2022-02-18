28 Days of Heart
Teenage boy shot to death in Natchez

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 6:36 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - Police in Natchez are investigating a shooting that led to the death of a teenager.

According to the Natchez Democrat, the incident happened Thursday night on Jackson Street, near Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

The victim was described as a teenage boy, but his name was not released.

Police received a “shots fired” call around 7 p.m. Thursday evening and found the teenager’s body when they arrived.

A person of interest was taken to the police department for questioning, but so far no arrests have been made.

