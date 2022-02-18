28 Days of Heart
Sen. Wicker tests positive for COVID-19

Sen. Roger Wicker (R-MS) reacts to the situation in Afghanistan
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - U.S. Senator Roger Wicker (R-MS) tested positive for COVID-19, he announced Friday.

Wicker, 70, says he is fully vaccinated and in good health.

He says he will work from home for several days before heading back to work in person.

Wicker also tested positive for the virus in August 2021, with mild symptoms. He used that opportunity to encourage everyone to get vaccinated.

