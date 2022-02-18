Rankin County Sheriff’s Dept. gives insight as to how they recover stolen vehicles

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - If your car has recently gone missing, you may be in luck. The Rankin County Sheriff’s Department is seeing success with recovering stolen vehicles.

Earlier this week, the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department recovered 8 stolen vehicles across the Jackson Metro.

And Legal Council for the department, Paul Holley, said that it’s all because of a new alliance they have made.

“It’s a combination of some new technology, some new information, and also assistance from other law enforcement partners and also from the National Insurance Crime Bureau,” Holley said.

3 On Your Side asked about the specifics of that new technology - but Holley made it clear he wouldn’t be able to give details.

“With certain tools that we learn, we want to keep that to ourselves as long as possible. Because the criminals learn what we do, they make changes and they adapt,” Holley said.

Holley said they haven’t had access to this kind of resource before. But now, it has helped investigators like Ricky Davis find vehicles more efficiently.

“They will reach out to us with the list that they, their analysis, put together of possible stolen vehicles in our county. With the help within F.C.B, it makes it a lot easier. Because we know what make, model, and sometimes tag number,” Davis said.

Davis said the data from the bureau can include anything from old tag numbers, falsified vins, and even exact locations where the vehicle was last seen.

“If they come back to an address in Rankin County, we will get out and go to those addresses and make contact with them,” Davis said.

The data can often lead to people who have accidentally bought a stolen vehicles or chop shops. However, they haven’t come across an auto-ring yet in their county.

“A lot of them could be victims. They say, you know, I found a good deal on this car up here, which, of course, we investigate everything further to make sure they really are a victim, or if they’re part of this Chop Shop ring,” Davis said.

Holley said because of this new partnership, his department now has better chances to finding stolen vehicles.

“I’d say it’s a big help that increases the likelihood that we will be able to return these vehicles back to the owner,” Holley said.

