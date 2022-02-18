Over 2,700 Mississippians wake up without power after storms

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More than 2,700 customers in Mississippi are waking up with electricity Friday after Thursday’s severe thunderstorms.

Nearly 1,400 outages are reported in Hinds County, 448 in Smith County and more than 300 in Madison County.

Numbers are fluctuating as Entergy crews are working to restore power.

Click here to see the latest number of outages.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.