Josh Hubbard Raising the Bar

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One of the best high school basketball players in the state, and possible the history of the MAIS, is right in our backyard. Madison Ridgeland Academy’s Josh Hubbard has been breaking records left and right since he stepped on the court for the Patriots as an eighth grader in 2018. Just last week Hubbard became the first MRA player ever to reach the 3,000 point mark and now, he’s just 69 points away from breaking the MAIS record (3,168).

“I don’t really look at my personal goals,” said Hubbard. “I look at the bigger picture like winning the Championship. I want that gold ball at the end.”

MRA will have the chance to chase another state championship tomorrow where they will face Jackson Academy at 6:00pm for the semifinals of the MAIS Class 6A tournament.

