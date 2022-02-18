Hinds Co. election commissioner arrested by the state auditor

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Election Commissioner Toni Johnson has been arrested.

Johnson, who serves District 2, was apparently taken into custody at her Clinton home Friday morning by agents with the Mississippi State Auditor’s Office.

Agents escorted a woman out of her home believed to be Johnson. She had some type of covering completely covering her head.

Hinds County deputies were also on the scene.

“I will only confirm that she is at our facility in Raymond. We are not the arresting agency, so I can’t confirm the charges at this time,” Sheriff Tyree Jones said. “Any further information should be directed to the state auditor’s office.”

WLBT has reached out to the auditor and is waiting to hear back.

The arrest comes months after WLBT’s investigation into the commission’s questionable spending of more than $1.8 million in grant money the county received to keep voters safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Johnson, who was chair of the election commission at the time of the spending, signed off on most, if not all, of the invoices related to the expenditures.

Johnson resigned as election commission chair in July, after initial allegations of misspending arose. Her decision to step down was announced only moments before she was set to be voted out by her fellow board members.

Clinton Police Department confirms that they assisted the auditor’s office when it raided Johnson’s home last fall.

The department also assisted the auditor’s team when they searched the home of Cedric Cornelius.

Agents were outside Cornelius’ home Friday morning as well. It was not known if he had been arrested.

Cornelius is the registered agent for Apogee Group II. That company received $172,000 in CTCL-funded contracts from the commission to distribute voter materials and perform a post-election performance audit and logistics work on voting machines for all five county districts.

The Mississippi Secretary of State’s Office lists Apogee’s nature of business as “site preparation contractors” and “motion picture and video production.”

WLBT requested a copy of the post-election audit through the county’s open record request portal in October. That request has yet to be filled.

Agents vehicles were posted outside Cornelius’ Lake Ridge Drive neighborhood home Friday morning.

Johnson remains in her position as District 2 commissioner.

