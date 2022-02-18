Gluckstadt to consider whether it will ‘opt out’ of medical marijuana law

GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WLBT) - A public hearing in March could help determine whether Gluckstadt leaders opt-out of allowing medical marijuana facilities in their city.

Tuesday, the board of aldermen approved setting a public hearing for 6 p.m., March 8, to hear from residents on whether they want them to deny allowing medical marijuana groceries and dispensaries to locate there under the state’s new medical marijuana law.

Gov. Tate Reeves signed the legislation into law in early February.

“The bill contains a provision that allows all counties or municipalities to opt-out of the bill and elect not to allow dispensaries, cultivators, or growers of medical marijuana from coming in within 90 days of the effective date,” Mayor Walter Morrison said. “I think we’d like to hear from those people, the various stakeholders before we come to a conclusion.”

Morrison says those stakeholders include residents, local law enforcement, and others. He also wants to find out what members of the board of aldermen think. “I haven’t made up my mind,” he said. “It would be premature now to do so.”

Under the new law, patients would be allowed to buy up to 3.5 grams of cannabis per day, up to six days a week. The law also sets taxes on the production and sale of the drug and specifies that the plants must be grown indoors under controlled circumstances, according to an article from the Associated Press.

The meeting is slated for 6 p.m., Tuesday, March 8 at Gluckstadt City Hall.

