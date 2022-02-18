Friday Night & Weekend Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Chilly weather for the time being with lows in the upper 20s Saturday morning, but winds should die down. The weekend will be sunny and slightly warmer with highs in the lower 60s Saturday and middle and maybe even upper 60s Sunday. Next week looks wet with occasional showers Monday through Friday with highs in the 60s and 70s and lows in the 40s and 50s. Rainfall could amount to between 2 and 5 inches. Severe weather looks unlikely at this point in time. Average high this time of year is 63 and the average low is 40. North wind tonight at 5mph and 10mph Saturday. Sunrise is 6:39am and the sunset is 5:49pm.

