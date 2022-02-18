28 Days of Heart
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Former teacher sentenced after admitting to sex crimes, giving students tainted cupcakes

Cynthia Perkins
Cynthia Perkins(WAFB)
By WAFB staff and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 10:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVINGSTON, La. (WAFB/Gray News) – A former teacher in Louisiana who admitted to giving her students tainted cupcakes among other child sex crimes was sentenced Friday to 40 years in prison.

Warning: some may find details of the case graphic

According to WAFB, Cynthia Perkins issued an apology in court to her family, former friends, former coworkers, students, victims and Livingston parish before her sentencing.

Perkins accepted a plea deal from prosecutors in exchange for testifying against her ex-husband Dennis Perkins.

She pleaded guilty Feb. 14 to second-degree rape, production of child pornography, and mingling of harmful substances.

Per the plea deal, Cynthia had to agree to certain facts in the case such as assisting her husband in the sexual assault of a juvenile, helping him film a juvenile while bathing, and lacing desserts with Dennis’ semen before giving them to school-aged children.

The former teacher was sentenced to 40 years at hard labor without benefit of probation or parole. Additionally, she will be required to register as a sex offender for life.

Dennis Perkins has pleaded not guilty to the charges. His trial begins May 9.

Copyright 2022 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LIST: School closures, early dismissals Thurs. due to severe weather threat
Tornado Watch
Tornado watch in effect for much of Mississippi
Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Coast guard suspends search for woman who jumped from cruise ship
Jackson Public School District
Local students mourn loss of high schooler
After unknowingly giving escaped murderer Michael "Pretty Boy Floyd" Wilson a ride, Tiffany...
‘You’re going to die or get in the trunk’: Woman recalls harrowing account after giving escaped murderer a ride

Latest News

Police begin arresting protesters in Ottawa, Canada. (Source: CTV NETWORK)
Canadian police start arresting protesters in Ottawa
FILE - Workers select avocados at a packing plant in Uruapan, Mexico, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022.
US paves way for resumption of Mexican avocado exports
Lee County Mosquito Control in Florida took a photo of a pile of 1 million mosquitos after...
Photo shows what 1 million mosquitos looks like
FILE - In this screen grab from video, former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter stands...
Daunte Wright’s mom: Justice system ‘murdered’ son ‘all over again’
District 2 Commissioner Toni Johnson
Hinds Co. election commissioner arrested by the state auditor