First Alert Forecast: quiet through the weekend, unsettled pattern arrives into next week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After an active Thursday, our Friday has shaped up to be much drier, but also colder. Most spot will likely only manage the upper 40s and lower 50s as the clouds gradually clear out through the day. Skies should be clear going into this evening and tonight with lows forecast to bottom out just below freezing in the upper 20s into early tomorrow morning.

Beautiful weather is expected to be around this weekend as temperatures trend warmer. Highs on Saturday afternoon will likely reach the lower 60s with lots of sunshine. There will be more clouds around on Sunday as moisture starts to flow back in, but there will still be a decent amount of sunshine around with highs near 68 degrees. While most of Sunday looks nice, chances for rain will gradually creep up late Sunday night.

Make sure you have your rain gear nearby for the next work and school week! A stalled frontal boundary will bring in multiple chances for showers and thunderstorms next week. We will also see muggier and warmer air move in during this time with highs in the 70s and potentially near 80 degrees by Tuesday. Colder air looks to move in by the end of the week as the front sinks farther south and east.

