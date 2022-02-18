First Alert Forecast: much cooler Friday; quiet weekend ahead of unsettled week

FRIDAY: In the wake of our storm system, we’ll start cold, cloudy and blustery early Friday with temperatures in the 30s; we’ll only manage highs in the 50s through the afternoon hours as sunshine breaks back out. Brisk northerly breezes will help to keep temps at bay. With clear skies overnight, we’ll fall back into the upper 20s and lower 30s.

WEEKEND PLANNER: Our weekend will be generally quiet as transient high pressure moves over the region. Sunshine will help push highs into the lower 60s Saturday after starting in the freezer. Sunday will see clouds gradually increase as moisture flows back in. Highs will top out in the upper 60s ahead of rain chances increasing again into next week.

EXTENDED FORECAST: A expansive upper ridge to our south will pump in warmer, muggier air into the region. A stalled boundary to our north will help to facilitate rounds of rainy and stormy conditions through much of next week. Highs Monday will top out in the lower 70s; near 80 by Tuesday. Temperatures click down a bit by Wednesday as the front wavers slightly farther south and eventually fully pushes east through Thursday and Friday – returning us to a wintry feel.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

