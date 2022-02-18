Cynthia Perkins sentenced on sex crimes, giving children tainted baked goods

LIVINGSTON, La. (WAFB) - Cynthia Perkins was sentenced to 41 years in Livingston Parish court on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022.

Prior to sentencing, the 36-year-old issued an apology to her family, former friends, former coworkers, students, victims, and Livingston Parish.

Perkins accepted a plea deal from prosecutors on Monday, Feb. 14, in exchange for testifying against her ex-husband, Dennis Perkins, 46 .

Perkins pleaded guilty Monday, Feb. 14, to charges of second-degree rape, production of child pornography, and mingling of harmful substances.

RELATED: Jury reaches verdict in trial of man accused of murdering elderly couple in 2015

On the second-degree rape count, she was sentenced to 40 years at hard labor without the benefit of probation or parole. On the count of production of child porn, she was sentenced to 30 years to run concurrent. And on the count of conspiracy of mingling harmful substances, she was sentenced to one year to run consecutive and will be required to register as a sex offender for life.

RELATED: Trial date set for Dennis Perkins

Trial date set for Dennis Perkins

Per the plea deal, Perkins had to agree to certain facts in the case such as assisting her husband in the sexual assault of a juvenile, helping Dennis film a juvenile while bathing, and lacing desserts with Dennis’ semen before giving them to school-aged children.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.