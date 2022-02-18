Authorities arrest, charge teen with murder of another teen in Natchez

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - Authorities arrested and charged a teen with murder and shooting inside city limits on Friday.

The information comes from Chief Joseph Daughtry.

Chief Daughtry says 18-year-old Jordan Caston allegedly walked up to 16-year-old Marquez Brown and shot him point blank on the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Street and Jackson Street on Thursday night.

According to Chief Daughtry, the shooting was retaliatory; however, no motive has been established at this time.

This is the third homicide of the year in Natchez. There were four total homicides in 2021.

