ACLU of Mississippi wants JPD to stop conducting ‘unconstitutional’ checkpoints

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The American Civil Liberties Union of Mississippi has sent a letter to several Jackson leaders, including Jackson Police Chief James Davis and Mayor Chokwe Lumumba, asking the police department to end its new checkpoint initiative, TAT.

The TAT program, which stands for (Tickets, Arrests, and Tow), began earlier this year and was created, police say, to track down illegal activity happening in the Capital City.

JPD has warned citizens of Jackson to always drive with their license and insurance on hand. If not, they are placed under arrest and their vehicle is towed.

“No exceptions,” Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said at a February press conference.

The ACLU states that the traffic stops are not based on probable cause, labeling it “bad policy and vulnerable to substantial legal exposure.”

“It is unconstitutional to set up checkpoints for the general purpose of crime control,” the ACLU wrote in the letter. “Furthermore, checkpoints are not proven to reduce crime.”

Jarvis Dortch, Executive Director of ACLU of Mississippi, also argues that although crime in Jackson is “terrifying,” the TAT program doubles down “on the failed policies of mass incarceration.”

