28 Days of Heart
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

ACLU of Mississippi wants JPD to stop conducting ‘unconstitutional’ checkpoints

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The American Civil Liberties Union of Mississippi has sent a letter to several Jackson leaders, including Jackson Police Chief James Davis and Mayor Chokwe Lumumba, asking the police department to end its new checkpoint initiative, TAT.

The TAT program, which stands for (Tickets, Arrests, and Tow), began earlier this year and was created, police say, to track down illegal activity happening in the Capital City.

JPD has warned citizens of Jackson to always drive with their license and insurance on hand. If not, they are placed under arrest and their vehicle is towed.

“No exceptions,” Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said at a February press conference.

The ACLU states that the traffic stops are not based on probable cause, labeling it “bad policy and vulnerable to substantial legal exposure.”

“It is unconstitutional to set up checkpoints for the general purpose of crime control,” the ACLU wrote in the letter. “Furthermore, checkpoints are not proven to reduce crime.”

Jarvis Dortch, Executive Director of ACLU of Mississippi, also argues that although crime in Jackson is “terrifying,” the TAT program doubles down “on the failed policies of mass incarceration.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Public School District
Local students mourn loss of high schooler
Jackson Police Department
JPD investigating homicide after body dumped
LIST: School closures, early dismissals Thurs. due to severe weather threat
Mississippi teen who whipped out gun during high school fight faces felony charge
Mississippi teen who whipped out gun during high school fight faces felony charge
Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Cell phone video shows moments before and after woman jumped from cruise ship

Latest News

Consider This: State Parks and Tourism
WLBT News at 6 p.m. (2-17-22)
WLBT News at 6 p.m. (2-17-22)
Mayor Johnson discusses Jackson's water woes and the challenges the city faces in addressing...
Jackson faces ‘uphill battle’ in getting the state to help fund water and sewer repairs
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version