2 people severely injured after building collapses in Macon, Mississippi

2 people injured after building collapses in Macon, Mississippi
2 people injured after building collapses in Macon, Mississippi(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 9:08 PM CST
MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – Two people are in the hospital with severe injuries after a building collapsed on them.

Macon Police Chief Davine Beck said the individuals were in the Macon City Drugstore when the wall caved in around 5 p.m. Thursday.

Both victims were taken to the hospital for treatment. Their condition is unknown at this time.

2 people severely injured after building collapses in Macon, Mississippi
2 people severely injured after building collapses in Macon, Mississippi(WCBI)

The structure next to the drugstore underwent demolition just a few days ago. Beck says it’s possible the remaining parts of the building fell and that’s what led to the collapse of the City Drugstore.

“I heard and saw the wall start shaking and completely shaking, like it was thundering outside, and I took off running through the back door,” said Layla Franks, who made it out just before the building collapsed. “Employees are going through and I just ran as fast as I could back there.”

“We’re just blessed it happened at the time it happened. If it happened a little bit earlier, it’s no telling how many people would’ve gotten trapped or possibly hurt bad,” said Chief Beck.

The incident remains under investigation.

