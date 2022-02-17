WLBT’s Things To Know 2/17/2022: Severe weather threat closes schools, Carjacking victims shares story of escaped inmate, Aunjanue Ellis opens up about Oscar nom

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. LIST: School closures, early dismissals Thurs. due to severe weather threat

Click here to see a running list of school closures and early dismissals Thursday, January 17, due to a severe weather threat.

2. ‘You’re going to die or get in the trunk’: Woman recalls harrowing account after giving escaped murderer a ride

Micheal Wilson, also known as, Pretty Boy Floyd, was on the run after escaping from the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility but Tiffany Coward did not know that when he approached her on her front porch asking for a ride to the hospital. (WLOX)

A murderer who escaped from prison this week is back behind bars but the trauma he put one woman through while on the run remains. Over the weekend, Michael “Pretty Boy Floyd” Wilson escaped from Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Rankin County, suffering several injuries after climbing the razor wire fence. After being taken to a Jackson hospital not once but twice, Wilson started heading towards the Gulf Coast as law enforcement agencies across Mississippi searched for him. But Tiffany Coward did not know about the escaped prisoner. She was sitting on her front porch when Wilson approached her and asked for a ride to the hospital. He was wearing a mask outdoors, which she thought was odd but chalked it up to some people being more cautious about COVID-19 than others. Wilson spun a tale about his wife being in labor at Forrest General Hospital, convincing Tiffany to drive him there. Tiffany agreed, and they started driving from Hattiesburg. When the pair arrived, Wilson went to the hospital and said he would come back out with gas money. When he came back out, he had no money but he did have a new story. Read the full story here.

3. ‘I want to make people proud’: Oscar-nominated actress from Miss. is praying for a win

Miss. native Aunjanue Ellis gets Oscar nom for King Richard (WLBT)

“I just never thought that this would happen. It’s funny. I saw advertisement for the Oscars the other night and I was like, The Oscars are going coming on soon. I cannot even configure myself into at all.” Actress Aunjanue Ellis is surprised, yet overjoyed she is now an Oscar nominee. She is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in “King Richard.” She played the mother of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams. Will Smith plays the father in the movie. “It is about Venus and Serena Williams,” she explained. “They are cultural icons and they are an example of the excellence of Black womanhood. They are all that. So that is what made me want to do this and to fight for this. I had to fight for this job. It was one of the best experiences on screen and off screen.” Ellis admits she was too nervous to watch the Oscar nominations last week. See more here.

