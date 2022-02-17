28 Days of Heart
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Weight restrictions put in place on bridge at The Stack

Traffic alert
Traffic alert(B137 / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation has issued weight restrictions for vehicles traveling along one bridge at the Stack.

Thursday, MDOT limited weights to 21 tons for two-axle H Trucks, 24 tons for short semi-trailer trucks, and 27 tons for long semi-trailer trucks that travel the westbound bridge at the junction of I-55 North and I-20 west in Rankin County.

“The I-55 bridge was recently inspected and the inspection documented deterioration in the concrete box girders near the supports,” a press release from MDOT states. “A further in-depth inspection and analysis showed the deterioration is due to overload and the bridge needs to be load-posted until repairs can be made.”

The release did not say when those repairs would take place or how much they would cost.

The bridge is used by about 25,000 vehicles a day, according to MDOT traffic counts.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Public School District
Local students mourn loss of high schooler
Jackson Police Department
JPD investigating homicide after body dumped
LIST: School closures, early dismissals Thurs. due to severe weather threat
Mississippi teen who whipped out gun during high school fight faces felony charge
Mississippi teen who whipped out gun during high school fight faces felony charge
Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Cell phone video shows moments before and after woman jumped from cruise ship

Latest News

WLBT at 5p
Couple and their dogs shot at Scott Co. home; Police searching for suspect in gray vehicle
Tornado Watch
Tornado watch in effect for much of Mississippi
LFR discovered a body after putting out a fire inside a North Frankford storage unit on Feb....
Shot fired at mother of murder victim