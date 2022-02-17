Weight restrictions put in place on bridge at The Stack

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation has issued weight restrictions for vehicles traveling along one bridge at the Stack.

Thursday, MDOT limited weights to 21 tons for two-axle H Trucks, 24 tons for short semi-trailer trucks, and 27 tons for long semi-trailer trucks that travel the westbound bridge at the junction of I-55 North and I-20 west in Rankin County.

“The I-55 bridge was recently inspected and the inspection documented deterioration in the concrete box girders near the supports,” a press release from MDOT states. “A further in-depth inspection and analysis showed the deterioration is due to overload and the bridge needs to be load-posted until repairs can be made.”

The release did not say when those repairs would take place or how much they would cost.

The bridge is used by about 25,000 vehicles a day, according to MDOT traffic counts.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.