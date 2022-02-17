Wednesday Night Weather Forecast

28 Days of Heart
WLBT News at 6 p.m. (2-16-22)
By Dave Roberts
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 6:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -

A few showers possible tonight with lows in the 60s.  Thursday will be breezy and turn stormy after 10am and will likely end by 6pm.  It will not storm the entire time.  An Alert Day is in effect for storms that could spawn tornadoes, wind damage and hail.  Highs will reach the middle 70s before the storms move through.  Thursday night and Friday morning will turn much colder with lows in the 30s. 

Friday will be sunny, breezy and cool with highs only in the 50s.  This weekend will be sunny and pleasant with highs in the 60s.  Next week will warm up again with highs in the upper 70s and overnight lows in the 50s & 60s. 

A return to wet weather or thunderstorms is possible Tuesday and Wednesday. 

South wind at 15 tonight and southerly at 20mph Thursday, before shifting from the northwest after the storms blow through.  Average high this time of year is 62 and the average low is 40.

