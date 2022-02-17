Water temporarily cut off Fri. on Meadow Road, Jackson city officials say

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Water will be cut off for some people Friday morning as work crews continue bridge work on Meadow Road.

The water line on Meadow Road will be shut down from 7 a.m. to allow connection to a new section of the water line, the city says.

The work is expected to take about four hours barring any unforeseen issues.

The cutoff will affect homes on Meadow Road and nearby Hanging Moss Road Church of Christ, as well as several homes along Hanging Moss Drive going north.

Pressure should be restored by early Friday afternoon.

