WATCH: Colorado trooper nearly killed in dramatic crash

Video courtesy Colorado State Patrol. 2/15/22. Driver failed to follow Colorado's "Move Over" law according to CSP.
By Tony Keith and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 11:56 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A near-fatal crash was caught on camera in Colorado as authorities use the incident as a startling example of why drivers should switch lanes or reduce their speed when they see an emergency vehicle.

The dramatic scene caught on dash cam video played out Tuesday in Adams County along I-25 at about 11:35 a.m, KKTV reports.

According to Colorado State Patrol, Master Trooper Travis Hood stopped a Kia sedan near 58th Avenue for speeding. The vehicle pulled over onto the large shoulder to the left of the high-occupancy vehicle lane.

As Hood was walking from the Kia to his motorcycle, a Dodge minivan smashed into the back of the Kia. Hood didn’t hesitate and immediately jumped into action to check on everyone involved while calling for assistance.

The driver of the Kia had “moderate” injuries. The driver of the minivan was from Avondale and had minor injuries. There were two passengers in the minivan who had “moderate” injuries.

The driver of the minivan was cited for careless driving causing injury.

“Every day law enforcement officers and other roadway workers put themselves at risk in an effort to improve safety on our roadways,” said Colonel Matthew Packard, Chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “Sadly incidents like these happen with incredible frequency and we are fortunate that a bigger tragedy didn’t play out yesterday on I-25. We are sharing this footage because it underscores the responsibility of drivers to move over and pay attention behind the wheel. There is no excuse for driving past any stopped vehicle at this rate of speed.”

The Colorado “Move Over” law, which was updated in 2020, states that any driver approaching a stationary emergency, tow or maintenance vehicle that has their lights flashing/illuminated must move over at least one lane away, or if unable to safely move over, reduce their speed by at least 20 miles per hour under the speed limit.

Copyright 2022 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

