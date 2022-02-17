28 Days of Heart
Two more children have died from COVID-19, reports MSDH

That brings the total number of children who have died as a result of COVID to 13. All of them were unvaccinated.
By Lindsay Knowles
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 2:08 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - Two additional children have died as a result of COVID-19, reported the Mississippi State Department of Health on Thursday.

“MSDH has identified two additional pediatric COVID-19 deaths, both in the age range of 11-17 years. Both children were unvaccinated, but eligible for vaccination against COVID-19,” reads the tweet from the health department.

That brings the total number of children who have died as a result of COVID to 13. All of them were unvaccinated.

As of Feb. 17, more than 1.5 million Mississippians are fully vaccinated, and an additional 1.7 million people have received at least one dose.

Just over 106,000 children ages 12-17 are fully vaccinated, which is about 60 percent of the state’s teens. That’s compared to 74 percent of the U.S.

Nearly 27,000 children under the age of 12 have been vaccinated in the Magnolia State, which accounts for 58 percent of children in that age group across the state. That’s compared to the national average of 73 percent, as reported by MSDH.

Children aged 5 and older are eligible for vaccination against COVID-19: msdh.ms.gov/protect

