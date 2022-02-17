28 Days of Heart
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Tornado watch issued across much of Mississippi

Tornado Watch
Tornado Watch(MGN)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A tornado watch is in effect for much of Mississippi until 6 p.m.

A tornado watch means conditions are favorable for a tornado but does not mean there is an imminent threat.

Thursday is an Alert Day for Central and Southwest Mississippi. The severe threat is expected to last until about sunset. Outside of any storms, winds could gust to 40-50 mph. Impacts from a few storms to grow to strong to severe limits could have strong winds, hail and a few tornadoes.

These counties are included in the watch:

  • ADAMS
  • ATTALA
  • BENTON
  • BOLIVAR
  • CALHOUN
  • CARROLL
  • CHICKASAW
  • CHOCTAW
  • CLAIBORNE
  • COAHOMA
  • COPIAH
  • DESOTO
  • FRANKLIN
  • GRENADA
  • HINDS
  • HOLMES
  • HUMPHREYS
  • ISSAQUENA
  • JEFFERSON
  • LAFAYETTE
  • LAWRENCE
  • LEAKE
  • LEFLORE
  • LINCOLN
  • MADISON
  • MARSHALL
  • MONTGOMERY
  • PANOLA
  • PONTOTOC
  • QUITMAN
  • RANKIN
  • SCOTT
  • SHARKEY
  • SIMPSON
  • SUNFLOWER
  • TALLAHATCHIE
  • TATE
  • TIPPAH
  • TUNICA
  • UNION
  • WARREN
  • WASHINGTON
  • WEBSTER
  • YALOBUSHA
  • YAZOO

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Public School District
Local students mourn loss of high schooler
Jackson Police Department
JPD investigating homicide after body dumped
Mississippi teen who whipped out gun during high school fight faces felony charge
Mississippi teen who whipped out gun during high school fight faces felony charge
Mark Hanna (L) and Linda Mannon (R)
Ex-employees plead guilty to embezzling money from volunteer fire dept.
A person reportedly went overboard a Carnival cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico on Feb. 16.
Woman jumped from cruise ship balcony in Gulf of Mexico

Latest News

Today at 11 - WLBT
Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba
Op-ed: Lumumba says Richard’s won contract ‘fair and square,’ asks why council won’t back it
Robert Curly
Silver Alert issued for missing Jackson man
First Alert Forecast
ALERT DAY: strong to severe storms possible Thursday