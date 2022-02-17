Tornado watch issued across much of Mississippi
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A tornado watch is in effect for much of Mississippi until 6 p.m.
A tornado watch means conditions are favorable for a tornado but does not mean there is an imminent threat.
Thursday is an Alert Day for Central and Southwest Mississippi. The severe threat is expected to last until about sunset. Outside of any storms, winds could gust to 40-50 mph. Impacts from a few storms to grow to strong to severe limits could have strong winds, hail and a few tornadoes.
These counties are included in the watch:
- ADAMS
- ATTALA
- BENTON
- BOLIVAR
- CALHOUN
- CARROLL
- CHICKASAW
- CHOCTAW
- CLAIBORNE
- COAHOMA
- COPIAH
- DESOTO
- FRANKLIN
- GRENADA
- HINDS
- HOLMES
- HUMPHREYS
- ISSAQUENA
- JEFFERSON
- LAFAYETTE
- LAWRENCE
- LEAKE
- LEFLORE
- LINCOLN
- MADISON
- MARSHALL
- MONTGOMERY
- PANOLA
- PONTOTOC
- QUITMAN
- RANKIN
- SCOTT
- SHARKEY
- SIMPSON
- SUNFLOWER
- TALLAHATCHIE
- TATE
- TIPPAH
- TUNICA
- UNION
- WARREN
- WASHINGTON
- WEBSTER
- YALOBUSHA
- YAZOO
