Tornado watch issued across much of Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A tornado watch is in effect for much of Mississippi until 6 p.m.

A tornado watch means conditions are favorable for a tornado but does not mean there is an imminent threat.

Thursday is an Alert Day for Central and Southwest Mississippi. The severe threat is expected to last until about sunset. Outside of any storms, winds could gust to 40-50 mph. Impacts from a few storms to grow to strong to severe limits could have strong winds, hail and a few tornadoes.

These counties are included in the watch:

ADAMS

ATTALA

BENTON

BOLIVAR

CALHOUN

CARROLL

CHICKASAW

CHOCTAW

CLAIBORNE

COAHOMA

COPIAH

DESOTO

FRANKLIN

GRENADA

HINDS

HOLMES

HUMPHREYS

ISSAQUENA

JEFFERSON

LAFAYETTE

LAWRENCE

LEAKE

LEFLORE

LINCOLN

MADISON

MARSHALL

MONTGOMERY

PANOLA

PONTOTOC

QUITMAN

RANKIN

SCOTT

SHARKEY

SIMPSON

SUNFLOWER

TALLAHATCHIE

TATE

TIPPAH

TUNICA

UNION

WARREN

WASHINGTON

WEBSTER

YALOBUSHA

YAZOO

