JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Thousands of Mississippians are without power due to a storm system moving across the state.

Entergy reported as many as 8,000 customers affected Thursday afternoon, but that number is fluctuating.

See all outages here.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.