Silver Alert issued for missing Jackson man

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Silver Alert was issued for a missing Jackson man.

Robert Curly, 66, has not been seen since Tuesday around 7:30 p.m.

Curly was last seen walking with a cane in an unknown direction on Shady Oaks Street.

He is six-feet-three-inches tall, weighs about 180 pounds and has grey hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey shirt and blue jeans.

Family members say he has a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If you know where he may be, contact Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.

