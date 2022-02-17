Mayor declares another state of emergency; to award one-year trash contract to Richard’s Disposal

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Despite the Jackson City Council twice rejecting the company, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba says Richard’s Disposal will soon be picking up residents’ trash.

Thursday, Lumumba declared a local emergency over trash pickup after the council twice rejected his proposal to award Richard’s a six-year, $50 million waste-hauling contract.

As part of the emergency, the mayor says he plans to contract with Richard’s “for the collection of residential solid waste beginning on April 1, 2022, continuing for the period of one year or the procurement of a permanent contract” if no contract is in place by that time.

The emergency comes about a month and a half before the city’s current emergency contract with Waste Management expires.

The city brought on Waste Management on an emergency basis last September after the council and mayor came to a similar impasse.

Lumumba had hoped to hire FCC Environmental Services for garbage pickup, but the council twice rejected that proposal.

Following a brief lawsuit, the city awarded a six-month deal to Waste Management so a new contract could be bid out and awarded.

Jackson issued a new request for proposals in October. The New Orleans-based Richard’s Disposal was chosen during the review process and the mayor presented that proposal to the council in January.

Like last time, council members have twice voted down the proposal. At a later meeting, the council refused to vote on the proposal again, pulling the item from the agenda.

The mayor, meanwhile, refuses to act on other proposals that were issued under the October RFP, saying it must legally go with the lowest bidder, which was Richard’s.

Three companies responded to the RFP, including Richard’s, Waste Management Mississippi, and FCC Environmental Services. Companies submitted proposals on options for once-a-week and twice-a-week trash pickups, and on once and twice-a-week options that would require residents to have a special 96-gallon trash can and on once and twice-weekly options that would not.

Richard’s received the best score for the twice-weekly option with cans. The mayor will not consider allowing the council to vote on the twice-a-week option without cans, which would be a more expensive contract.

According to the declaration, “Beginning April 1, 2022, the city will have no means by which to collect garbage from residences throughout the city, which garbage, if uncollected for the period of time that will be required to procure a permanent contract... will create throughout the city a risk of disease and cause unsanitary conditions contrary to the public health.

