28 Days of Heart
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Man accused of killing neighbor with sledgehammer, baseball bat after argument

Justin Lynn McKee is charged with second-degree murder for allegedly killing his neighbor.
Justin Lynn McKee is charged with second-degree murder for allegedly killing his neighbor.(Hamblen Co. Sheriff)
By Emily Van de Riet and Paige Hill
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 2:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WVLT/Gray News) - A man in Tennessee was charged with second-degree murder after allegedly killing his neighbor with a sledgehammer and baseball bat following an argument, according to a report obtained by WVLT.

Officers responded to a home in Morristown about an assault Friday. Upon arriving, Justin McKee, 42, reportedly told officers he had a fight with his neighbor, Michael Greene.

According to the arrest warrant, McKee said he hit Greene’s chest with a sledgehammer until the hammer broke. Then, he allegedly picked up a baseball bat and hit Greene in the head until he stopped moving.

Greene was flown to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

This investigation remains active and ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Public School District
Local students mourn loss of high schooler
Jackson Police Department
JPD investigating homicide after body dumped
LIST: School closures, early dismissals Thurs. due to severe weather threat
Mississippi teen who whipped out gun during high school fight faces felony charge
Mississippi teen who whipped out gun during high school fight faces felony charge
Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Cell phone video shows moments before and after woman jumped from cruise ship

Latest News

Traffic alert
Weight restrictions put in place on bridge at The Stack
Before boarding a helicopter to Joint Base Andrews, President Joe Biden discusses the situation...
Biden: Russian threat to invade Ukraine still ‘very high’
In this courtroom sketch, former Minneapolis Police Officer J. Alexander Kueng testifies during...
Prosecutors question officer in George Floyd killing about training
FILE - Former Los Angeles Angels employee Eric Kay walks out of federal court in Fort Worth,...
Former Angels employee convicted in Tyler Skaggs’ overdose death
Journalists, politicians, and federal officials stand along with members of the U.S. Coast...
U.S. Coast Guard offloads $1 billion worth of narcotics