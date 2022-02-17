28 Days of Heart
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

LIST: School closures, early dismissals Thurs. due to severe weather threat

(PxHere)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 7:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Due to the threat of severe weather Thursday, February 17, several schools are adjusting schedules.

WLBT will update this list as closures and early dismissals come in:

  • East Central Community College will close all offices and cancel all classes/afternoon activities at all locations beginning at Noon
  • Lawrence County School District will have an early release. The district says all students will be dismissed at 11:00 a.m.
  • Leake County School District will dismiss students, faculty and staff at 1 p.m.
  • Simpson County Academy students will be released at 10:30 a.m. for elementary students and 11:00 a.m. for all other students.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Public School District
Local students mourn loss of high schooler
Jackson Police Department
JPD investigating homicide after body dumped
Mississippi teen who whipped out gun during high school fight faces felony charge
Mississippi teen who whipped out gun during high school fight faces felony charge
Mark Hanna (L) and Linda Mannon (R)
Ex-employees plead guilty to embezzling money from volunteer fire dept.
Family of Mario Clark files wrongful death suit against City of Jackson, alleging police brutality

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
ALERT DAY: strong to severe storms possible Thursday
First Alert Forecast
ALERT DAY: strong, severe storms possible Thursday
5 reminders to prepare for severe weather
Gray launches media training center at WLBT to enhance industry diversity, train next...
Gray launches media training center at WLBT to enhance industry diversity, train next generation of media leaders