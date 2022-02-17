LIST: School closures, early dismissals Thurs. due to severe weather threat

HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Due to the threat of severe weather Thursday, February 17, several schools are adjusting schedules.

WLBT will update this list as closures and early dismissals come in:

East Central Community College will close all offices and cancel all classes/afternoon activities at all locations beginning at Noon

Lawrence County School District will have an early release. The district says all students will be dismissed at 11:00 a.m.

Leake County School District will dismiss students, faculty and staff at 1 p.m.

Simpson County Academy students will be released at 10:30 a.m. for elementary students and 11:00 a.m. for all other students.

