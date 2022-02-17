Hal’s St. Paddy’s Day Parade grand marshal ready to reign

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The return of the Hal’s St. Paddy’s Day Parade is long awaited for the man named Grand Marshal.

He’s earned the title after marching and building floats since the very beginning. Trace Alston will be riding atop a 14-foot-tall dragon as it cruises through downtown Jackson during the Hal’s St. Paddy’s Day Parade.

“I’m the longest running grand marshal they’ve ever had,” said Alston.

The retired mechanical engineer was chosen grand marshal in 2020, but the pandemic cancellations postponed his reign.

“I was ready to be king of the world and the pandemic came around and just ruined me, ruined me. I had a big king outfit,” said the 2022 grand marshal.

Alston is working on the 35-foot-long giant reptile he began painstakingly constructing over two months ago believing the parade would happen. He and the Rude Men Krewe, originally named the Rude Boys, have participated in the parade since its start in the 1980s.

“You have thousands and thousands, 80,000s at times, all wanting little five cent beads and you have all the beads,” said the Jackson resident.

The 60-year-old, who designed the hydraulics for the C-17 fighter, is working on the deck which will hold his krewe. Ready to welcome people from all over the world to the Capitol City.

“We mainly give credit to Jill Conner Browne. She brought people from all over the world to Jackson, Mississippi to play and have a good time and dress up,” added Alston. “This return is the start of the City of Jackson in a whole new era where people hopefully will get along and love each other.”

“Come Big and Come Home” rolls through the streets of Jackson on March 26.

