Fire breaks out at old Jackson Enterprise Center

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A fire has broken out at the now-defunct Jackson Enterprise Center on U.S. 80.

Jackson Fire Department has responded to the scene.

Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Armon said debris in the building has caught fire, but the outside structure has not.

At one time, the building was a General Electric Building. It later became the Jackson Enterprise Center, an incubator for up-and-coming businesses.

The center closed its doors in 2017.

