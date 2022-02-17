28 Days of Heart
Don’t be a victim of disaster-related fraud, investigators say

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 9:19 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Scammers wait for any chance to take advantage of unsuspecting victims, and bouncing back from a weather-related disaster is one such opportunity.

The National Center for Disaster Fraud says scammers don’t lack imagination, so they might reach out to you by phone, mail, email, text, or in-person.

Scammers might show up at your doorstep and try to scam you as a phony property inspector or building contractor.

Also, an unlicensed contractor may demand payment upfront then leave the job unfinished.

Scammers might also create a fake charity that sounds legit; they might also try to register for aid through FEMA using a stolen identity, which is why you have to watch out for robocalls with a promise to help with a grant or some disaster insurance.

Here are some tips to avoid weather or disaster-related scams:

  • Consider storing essential documents in a lockable, fireproof box for any household inventory, originals, and copies of financial and family records.
  • Freeze your credit or place a fraud alert on credit reports to restrict access, so creditors take an extra step before extending credit in your name
  • Don’t respond to calls, texts, or other requests for personal details.
  • Confirm the identity of representatives by calling the organization directly to make sure that person works there and does your homework on anyone claiming to be a contractor. Use only local workers who provide reliable references along with their license and proof of insurance before making a hire.

