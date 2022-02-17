28 Days of Heart
LawCall
Couple and their dogs shot at Scott Co. home; Police searching for suspect in gray vehicle

(MGN ONLINE)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting in Scott County on Thursday.

According to the sheriff’s department, two people, who both lived on Sparkville Road, were shot, as well as their dogs.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was conscious but in critical condition. They were rushed to UMMC.

Both victims were the only ones living in the house.

Police are now looking for a gray vehicle, possibly a Ford with a Newton or Neshoba County license plate. The vehicle’s driver’s side window has clear plastic over the window.

The vehicle was seen near the home prior to the shooting.

If you have any information please contact the Scott County Sheriff’s Office (601)-469-1511.

