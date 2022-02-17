ALERT DAY: strong to severe storms possible Thursday

ALERT DAY THURSDAY: A potent storm system will yield a heightened risk for strong to severe storms through the late morning and afternoon hours. Rain chances early will generally be more isolated – but chances will ramp quickly as the line approaches from the west. Temperatures will run up into the 70s amid a deep, strong southerly wind. Outside of any storms, winds could gust to 40-45 mph. Impacts from a few storms to grow to strong to severe limits could have strong winds, hail and a few tornadoes. We encourage you to remain weather aware and vigilant through the day. The storm risk tapers around sunset. Lows will drop into the 30s by early Friday morning.

FRIDAY: In the wake of our storm system, we’ll start cold, cloudy and blustery early Friday with temperatures in the 30s; we’ll only manage highs in the 50s through the afternoon hours as sunshine breaks back out. Brisk northerly breezes will help to keep temps at bay. With clear skies overnight, we’ll fall back into the upper 20s and lower 30s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Our weekend will be generally quiet as transient high pressure moves over the region. Sunshine will help push highs into the lower 60s Saturday after starting in the freezer. Sunday will see clouds gradually increase as moisture flows back in. Highs will top out in the upper 60s ahead of rain chances increasing again into next week. Rainy and stormy periods will be more likely as a stalled front holds to our north – turning us warm and unsettled with highs in the 70s through Wednesday.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

