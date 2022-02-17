$60 million economic development project coming to north Fondren

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A company will completely redo the old McRae’s building with $60 million dollars, and resident say they couldn’t be more thrilled.

“It’s going to be exciting. It’s going to be something new and we need something in Jackson,” Jackson resident, Rebecca Champion, said.

Out with the old and in the with new. The old McRae’s building will be turning into something Fondren residents only hope will rebuild their area.

“Hopefully they can bring a lot of community, revenue, business opportunities, more business to the businesses that are already here,” Jackson native, Latrinda Shannon, said.

PraCon Global Investment Group bought the building and are investing 60-million-dollars into the project.

According to the Fondren Renaissance Foundation’s newsletter, the group plans to put in high-end lofts and new establishments inside that will help rejuvenate the area. And locals say they hope it will pump life back into Jackson.

“Just, bring it back to life again like it was back in the early 80s and 90s. Just making it fun to just be a citizen in the Jackson area, residents here in Jackson,” Shannon said.

Fondren locals said since McRae’s closed down, the neighboring businesses has taken a hit.

“Since this, right here, closed down. I see a lot more homeless people,” Champion said.

“The crime rate, always kind of worried about the crime here. The homeless are always around,” Shannon said.

But with the success from other investments in the heart of Fondren being clear, folks believe without a shadow of a doubt that the project will only help benefit Fondren locals and the city of Jackson.

“In the Fondren area, they just built the new bowling alley, that’s kind of what we want to see down here. Just something to get everybody up on a feed so we can have something to do over here on this side of town,” Champion said.

According to Fondren Renaissance Foundation, the company will be presenting the plans to the public on March 16 in a town hall meeting.

