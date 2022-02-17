5 reminders to prepare for severe weather

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - With the possibility of severe weather Thursday, the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency says it’s important to be prepared!

Parts of the state could see heavy rain, strong winds, and tornados.

Emergency officials say you should ensure you have several ways to get information, like a weather radio tuned in to alerts from your area or watching WLBT weather reports on-air or online.

Here are five severe weather safety reminders:

The best defense against thunderstorms is to stay inside a sturdy building or shelter that can protect you from deadly lightning, large hail, damaging winds, flooding rain, and tornadoes. Fortunately, thunderstorms typically do not last very long and will most often pass by your location in less than one hour.

Once in a shelter, stay away from windows and avoid electrical equipment and plumbing. Remember to bring pets inside. If there is time, secure loose objects outside as these objects often become dangerous flying debris in high winds.

Postpone outdoor activities until the storms have passed.

If caught outside, take shelter in a sturdy enclosed building or hard-top automobile immediately. Avoid open spaces, isolated objects, high ground, and metallic objects.

Get out of boats and away from bodies of water. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to the storm to be struck by lightning.

What’s the difference between a thunderstorm watch and a warning?

Severe Thunderstorm Watch: issued when conditions are favorable for the development of severe thunderstorms. The watch is intended to give you time to prepare, time to review safety rules.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning: issued when a severe thunderstorm has been detected by national weather service doppler radar or a reliable report has been received. A warning is usually issued for portions of one or two counties for an hour or less. If the warning includes your neighborhood or workplace, you should take immediate action to protect your life and the lives of others.

What’s the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning?

Tornado Watch: Be Prepared! Tornadoes are possible in and near the watch area. Review and discuss your emergency plans and check supplies and your safe room. Be ready to act quickly if a warning is issued or you suspect a tornado is approaching. The watch area is typically large, covering numerous counties or even states.

Tornado Warning: Take Action! A tornado has been sighted or indicated by weather radar. There is imminent danger to life and property. Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If in a mobile home, a vehicle, or outdoors, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Warnings typically encompass a much smaller area (around the size of a city or small county) that a tornado identified by a forecaster may impact.

If a tornado is spotted, move to the lowest level basement of your shelter and put as many walls between yourself and the outside as possible.

