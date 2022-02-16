WLBT’s Things To Know 2/16/2022: Jackson Water Crisis, escaped murderer, and sisters fight off attempted carjackers

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Jackson Water Crisis

It was the one-two punch that no one expected, and the knockout blow the city of Jackson was ill-prepared for. A year ago, winter storms ripped across the state, leaving thousands of people stranded and without power and crippling the city of Jackson’s ability to provide the most basic of all needs: clean drinking water. The O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant, Jackson’s primary water treatment facility, was nearly shut down when two arctic fronts brought in days of below-freezing temperatures, lowering temperatures of the Barnett Reservoir and causing plant equipment to freeze up. The storms dropped surface temperatures on the Ross Barnett Reservoir, the water supply for the Curtis plant, the city’s main water treatment facility, to just five degrees above freezing.

2. Escaped murderer captured

Escaped murderer Michael Wilson was captured in Harrison County on Tuesday. Wilson, 51, escaped from Central Mississippi Correctional Facility this weekend and had been missing since. He’s currently serving two life sentences for beating two men to death in Biloxi and Gulfport in 2014. Wilson was captured just before 1 p.m. in Saucier off of School Road. Harrison County Troy Peterson says they received word of a carjacking that happened at 12:30 p.m. in Jackson County. The vehicle was spotted 20 minutes later during a traffic stop, where Wilson was taken into jail without incident.

3. Sisters fight off attempted carjackers

Within minutes, the suspects ran off. The mother credits her daughters for stepping in and scaring them off. (WBBM, Jay & Taneisha Parker via CNN)

A Chicago mom was attacked in an attempted carjacking, scary moments that were captured on camera as her two daughters helped her escape. The Parker family Ring video shows the terrifying moments as Taneisha Parker and her two daughters, ages 10 and 15, pull up to park outside their home on Chicago’s South Side. Suddenly, two teenage boys wearing masks of some kind run from across the street and start attacking the mother. “As soon as he walked up, he had his hand in his pants, and he was like ‘I don’t want to kill you’... He immediately started grabbing for my purse, so we started tussling,” Parker said.

