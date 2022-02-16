Wilson facing new charges, transferred to maximum security facility

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Convicted killer Michael Wilson is now facing additional charges after his escape from the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility over the weekend.

Along with escape charges from the Mississippi Department of Corrections, Wilson is also charged with carjacking in Jackson County.

Sheriff Mike Ezell said Wilson made his way to Jackson County after he caught a ride with a woman who lives in Hattiesburg. The victim said she was giving 51-year-old Wilson a ride to his truck that he said was broken down. The two ended up on Old Biloxi Road in the Latimer community.

The woman told investigators Wilson reached over to turn off her car and ordered her to get into the truck or he would kill her. She refused and said Wilson started punching her. The woman said he pushed her out of the car and began punching and kicking her while she was on the ground. Once again, the victim said she refused Wilson’s order to get into the trunk.

The woman said Wilson jumped into her car and drove off. She said she flagged down a car and the driver called the George County Sheriff’s Department. A George County deputy stayed with the victim until Jakcon County deputies got there.

Around 12:51 p.m., Harrison County deputies located the vehicle on Highway 67 in Harrison County. A few minutes later, Wilson was captured in Saucier off School Road at Success Road.

Wilson is currently serving two life sentences for beating two men to death in Biloxi and Gulfport in 2014.

Wilson was transferred to the Walnut Grove Correctional Facility in Leake County, about 20 miles farther away from the Coast than Central Mississippi Correctional Facility.

The prison was once a privately-owned facility for juveniles until several investigations into mistreatment, abuse, and corruption shut its doors.

Now owned by the state, the prison re-opened just last month as a corrections facility for adults. With a specialty in inmates addicted to drugs, the prison also serves as a maximum-security prison.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.