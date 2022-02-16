28 Days of Heart
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

US wins gold, silver in Olympic ski slopestyle event

United States' Alexander Hall competes during the men's slopestyle finals at the 2022 Winter...
United States' Alexander Hall competes during the men's slopestyle finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China.(Source: AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 10:29 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEIJING (AP) - Freestyler skier Alex Hall led a 1-2 American finish in the men’s Olympic slopestyle competition with a trick on his first run where he completely stopped his rotation mid-air and went the other direction.

Hall’s opening run earned a score of 90.01 and it stood up throughout the competition. His teammate Nick Goepper turned in a creative run on his second pass to earn silver.

Jesper Tjader of Sweden took home bronze.

The Americans have now earned six of nine Olympic medals since the event made its debut in 2014. Goepper has three of them, including silver from the 2018 Pyeongchang Games and bronze from the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

___

More AP Winter Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Wilson
Escaped murderer captured in Harrison County after carjacking
Samantha Renea White, 35, arrested for hindering prosecution in the first degree
Rankin County Justice Court deputy clerk arrested; husband at large
Authorities identify woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Pearl
Witnesses: Super Bowl party in Mississippi turns deadly after fight over woman leads to shooting
Witnesses: Super Bowl party in Mississippi turns deadly after fight over woman leads to shooting
Manhunt underway after inmate escapes from Central Mississippi Correctional Facility

Latest News

City leaders and residents differ on money being withheld from Ridgeland library
Ridgeland Leaders: Not withholding funding because of books in the library
Ridgeland Leaders: Not withholding funding because of books in the library
City leaders and residents differ on money being withheld from Ridgeland library
State trooper taken to UMMC after crashing on I-20
State trooper taken to UMMC after crashing on I-20
Jackson business struggles to keep trash off their property
Jackson business struggles to keep trash off their property
Jackson business struggles to keep trash off their property
Jackson business struggles to keep trash off their property