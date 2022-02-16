28 Days of Heart
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Tuesday Night Weather Forecast

WLBT at 5p (February 15, 2022)
WLBT at 5p (February 15, 2022)
By Dave Roberts
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 6:39 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Very dry weather continues right now.  Lows tonight will be in the upper 40s.  Wednesday will be partly sunny with a slight chance of a shower.  Highs will reach the middle 70s.  Storms will sweep across the area Thursday morning and afternoon with damaging winds and a few possible tornadoes.  Highs will again be in the70s.  A strong cold front will move through by evening bringing an end to the weather and dropping lows into the middle 30s Friday.  Friday, Saturday and Sunday will be sunny.  Highs Friday will be in the lower 50s with highs in the lower and middle 60s this weekend.  Overnight lows will be in the 30s and 40s.  The next chance for rain will be Tuesday of next week.  Average high is 62 and the average low is 40.  South wind at 10mph tonight and southerly at 15mph Wednesday.  Sunrise is 6:42am and the sunset is 5:47pm.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version

Most Read

Michael Wilson
Escaped murderer captured in Harrison County after carjacking
Samantha Renea White, 35, arrested for hindering prosecution in the first degree
Rankin County Justice Court deputy clerk arrested; husband at large
Authorities identify woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Pearl
Witnesses: Super Bowl party in Mississippi turns deadly after fight over woman leads to shooting
Witnesses: Super Bowl party in Mississippi turns deadly after fight over woman leads to shooting
Manhunt underway after inmate escapes from Central Mississippi Correctional Facility

Latest News

We are expecting some strong to severe thunderstorms on Thursday of this week! Continue to stay...
First Alert Forecast: We have beautiful conditions today, and Wednesday. Keeping eyes on Thursday, which is our next day for Severe Weather.
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: heightened fire risk Tuesday; rain, storms return mid-week
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: 'significant' fire danger Tuesday; rain, storms return Thursday
WLBT at 4p - clipped version
Monday Night Weather Forecast