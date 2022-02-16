Tuesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Very dry weather continues right now. Lows tonight will be in the upper 40s. Wednesday will be partly sunny with a slight chance of a shower. Highs will reach the middle 70s. Storms will sweep across the area Thursday morning and afternoon with damaging winds and a few possible tornadoes. Highs will again be in the70s. A strong cold front will move through by evening bringing an end to the weather and dropping lows into the middle 30s Friday. Friday, Saturday and Sunday will be sunny. Highs Friday will be in the lower 50s with highs in the lower and middle 60s this weekend. Overnight lows will be in the 30s and 40s. The next chance for rain will be Tuesday of next week. Average high is 62 and the average low is 40. South wind at 10mph tonight and southerly at 15mph Wednesday. Sunrise is 6:42am and the sunset is 5:47pm.

