Statewide tornado drill sirens blare 9:15 a.m. Wed.

State Schools Superintendent Mick Zais recommends every school participates in a statewide tornado drill.
By Ashley Garner
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 6:40 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We are not expecting any severe weather in Central Mississippi Wednesday, but you will likely hear tornado sirens going off later this morning.

It’s Spring Severe Weather Preparedness Week and the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency is partnering with the National Weather Service to highlight different types of severe weather and ways to prepare for the upcoming spring severe weather season.  

MEMA urges all Mississippians to have a disaster supply kit stocked with food and water year-round.

It is also important to know a safe place to seek shelter when severe weather is in your area.

Just last year, 76 tornadoes were confirmed in Mississippi, 50 of those occurring during the spring.

May was the most active month last year, with a total of 27 tornadoes, breaking that month’s record of tornadoes since 1950.

Topics for Spring Severe Weather Preparedness Week:

Monday: severe thunderstorms

Tuesday: flash flooding

Wednesday: tornadoes (statewide tornado drill at 9:15 a.m.)

Thursday: lightning

Friday: alerts and warnings

Saturday: mobile home safety

