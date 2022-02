JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A state trooper was involved in a crash on I-20 in Jackson Tuesday evening. It happened right before I-220.

WLBT is told the trooper may have hit a light pole.

She was taken to UMMC to get checked out for possible injuries.

