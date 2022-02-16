28 Days of Heart
Richland Polce Department swears in new chief of police

The Richland Police Department has sworn in a new chief of police.
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 11:04 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Richland Police Department has sworn in a new chief of police.

Nick McLendon was sworn in on Tuesday night, at a board meeting.

According to RPD’s Facebook page, they are excited for the future of the department under McLendon’s leadership.

Last nights board meeting at City Hall was a special night for RPD, retired Chief James swore in Richlands new Chief of...

Posted by Richland Police Department Richland, MS on Wednesday, February 16, 2022

