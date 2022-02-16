Richland Polce Department swears in new chief of police

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Richland Police Department has sworn in a new chief of police.

Nick McLendon was sworn in on Tuesday night, at a board meeting.

According to RPD’s Facebook page, they are excited for the future of the department under McLendon’s leadership.

Last nights board meeting at City Hall was a special night for RPD, retired Chief James swore in Richlands new Chief of... Posted by Richland Police Department Richland, MS on Wednesday, February 16, 2022

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.