Richland Polce Department swears in new chief of police
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 11:04 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Richland Police Department has sworn in a new chief of police.
Nick McLendon was sworn in on Tuesday night, at a board meeting.
According to RPD’s Facebook page, they are excited for the future of the department under McLendon’s leadership.
