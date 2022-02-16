28 Days of Heart
Passenger reportedly went overboard Carnival Valor cruise ship in Gulf

A person reportedly went overboard a Carnival cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico on Feb. 16.
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The United States Coast Guard is responding to reports of a person who went overboard a cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico.

According to USCG, a passenger went overboard on the Carnival Valor vessel around 2:28 p.m. on Wed., Feb. 16. It is unclear how the person ended up in the water.

An aircrew is en route to assist in rescue efforts.

The ship left from Cozumel, Mexico around 3:27 p.m. on Tues., Feb. 15.

According to other passengers on board, the ship went into a holding pattern while they waited for Coast Guard crews.

In photos shared to Twitter and FOX 8, a life preserver was seen in the water off the side of the ship.

The ship is expected to dock in New Orleans Thursday morning.

