28 Days of Heart
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Non-profit looking to train 70 aspiring farmers for free

By Carmen Poe
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 9:12 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A non-profit that makes education, health, and technology available to everyone just launched a new farming project to help increase the number of farmers in underserved communities.

SR1 (Scientific Research) was founded by Tamu Green in 2005.

The Mississippi native is on a mission to eliminate disparities in health, education, and technology.

Applications are now open for the organization’s Community Oriented Opportunities for Learning (C.O.O.L.) Farming Project through a grant from the USDA.

The C.O.O.L. Farming Project is designed to educate and train 70 beginning and socially disadvantaged farmers to plan, launch, and/or sustain independent organic farm businesses.

The program is available at no cost to the 70 participants.

Apply here or call (601) 206-4544 for more information.

Applications are accepted from February 14 - April 18.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Wilson
Escaped murderer captured in Harrison County after carjacking
Witnesses: Super Bowl party in Mississippi turns deadly after fight over woman leads to shooting
Witnesses: Super Bowl party in Mississippi turns deadly after fight over woman leads to shooting
Samantha Renea White, 35, arrested for hindering prosecution in the first degree
Rankin County Justice Court deputy clerk arrested; husband at large
Homeless former educator having difficulty finding emergency shelter
Madison County Sheriff's Department
Man convicted of directing drug sales from Madison County jail

Latest News

JSU holds rally at Mississippi capitol to honor team’s historic season
JSU holds rally at Mississippi capitol to honor team’s historic season
Non-profit looking to train 70 aspiring farmers for free
Non-profit looking to train 70 aspiring farmers for free
Statewide tornado drill sirens to sound 9:15 a.m. Wed.
Statewide tornado drill sirens to sound 9:15 a.m. Wed.
WLBT @ 6 a.m. (Feb. 16, 2022) - clipped version
WLBT @ 6 a.m. (Feb. 16, 2022) - clipped version