Non-profit looking to train 70 aspiring farmers for free

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A non-profit that makes education, health, and technology available to everyone just launched a new farming project to help increase the number of farmers in underserved communities.

SR1 (Scientific Research) was founded by Tamu Green in 2005.

The Mississippi native is on a mission to eliminate disparities in health, education, and technology.

Applications are now open for the organization’s Community Oriented Opportunities for Learning (C.O.O.L.) Farming Project through a grant from the USDA.

The C.O.O.L. Farming Project is designed to educate and train 70 beginning and socially disadvantaged farmers to plan, launch, and/or sustain independent organic farm businesses.

The program is available at no cost to the 70 participants.

Apply here or call (601) 206-4544 for more information.

Applications are accepted from February 14 - April 18.

