Missing woman found dead at Motel 6 in Brookhaven

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WLBT) - A missing woman was found dead in a Brookhaven motel Wednesday.

According to Brookhaven Police Chief Kenneth Collins, the woman was found at the Motel 6 around 11:30 a.m.

Her identity has not yet been released pending notification of kin. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office also aided in the search for the missing woman.

