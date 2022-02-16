A look at the legislation related to state parks that’s still alive at the State Capitol

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -We’re on your side with the latest information on legislation aimed at improving Mississippi’s state parks. There are two main questions. Who should be in charge, and how do you get more money flowing into the system?

State parks may get a new boss, but it won’t be under the tourism umbrella as was suggested in some Senate bills that later died.

“We decided that we would create a focal point in the sense of state parks and creating the executive director of the division of parks,” said Sen. Neil Whaley, Senate Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks committee chairman. “So, you would have an executive director whose sole job would be promotion and upkeep of the parks and management.”

I asked House Tourism Chair Rep. Becky Currie what she thinks of keeping parks within the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

“After they fix the problem, tourism would be glad to show them how it’s done,” noted Rep. Becky Currie. “But I don’t want to take on a problem. Now that is a huge disaster for people to have to fix a problem that was created by wildlife and fisheries.”

Rep. Tom Miles is skeptical of why it will help to create the new division — fearing that privatization could be the end goal after seeing some proposals along those lines last year.

“I don’t think that’s really the answer,” said Rep. Miles. “I think that’s a lot of smoke and mirrors. We’re going to have a new director that’s going to be over Mississippi Department Wildlife Fisheries in parks that’ll be named before long. Give him an opportunity or she an opportunity to come in with their vision. And let’s listen to what they’re going to say on our state parks.”

But how will we pay for improvements? Currie’s bill that would’ve given $3 million out of the lottery money died. Both chambers have passed versions of the Mississippi Outdoor Stewardship Trust Fund.

“Because there’s multiple grants out there that have matching requirements to it. So the state of Mississippi is going to have to be ready to reinvest from our level.” Those trust funds wouldn’t be just for parks, though. But they’re hopeful it could help.

